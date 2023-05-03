Caribou Coffee to open 24 locations in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Caribou Coffee said they will open 24 new locations in Missouri, including St. Louis, Springfield and Kansas City.

This is part of the company’s decision to open 300 new locations domestically.

“Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through an unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation,” said John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee, in a press release. “With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou’s core values, we’re thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.