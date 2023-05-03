Caribou Coffee to open 24 locations in Missouri

St. Louis, Springfield and Kansas City are set to get locations
Caribou Coffee logo. (PRNewsfoto/Caribou Coffee)
Caribou Coffee logo. (PRNewsfoto/Caribou Coffee)(PRNewswire)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Caribou Coffee said they will open 24 new locations in Missouri, including St. Louis, Springfield and Kansas City.

This is part of the company’s decision to open 300 new locations domestically.

“Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through an unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation,” said John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee, in a press release. “With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou’s core values, we’re thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
Chris Desilets
Assistant prosecutor at center of Gardner contempt hearing resigns
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Tri County Fence
Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings

Latest News

A fire started in the kitchen of Three Kings Public House, firefighters say
Heavy damage left from fire at Three Kings Public House in Delmar Loop
AAA Missouri announces winners in the Buckle Up Phone Down Business Showdown
CITY SC adds to real estate portfolio in burgeoning Downtown West neighborhood
CITY SC adds to real estate portfolio in burgeoning Downtown West neighborhood
West County election tech startup opens new headquarters
West County election tech startup opens new headquarters