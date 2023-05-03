Bigger Warm Up Thursday, Tracking Rain Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Cool Thursday morning, but quickly warming up

Thursday looks dry, rain arrives Friday morning

Warmer this weekend with slight chance for a shower or storm

Thursday looks dry and sunny to start. While cool early, it will warm quickly for a bigger warm-up with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds increase in the evening, but current thinking is that any rain will hold off until Friday morning for St. Louis. Areas west of the St. louis metro have a small chance for a stray shower.

Friday looks to be a cloudy and wet day at times. Showers are likely in the morning. And while a lower chance for rain, a shower or storm is still possible during the afternoon and evening. Expect a cooler day due to the clouds and at times rain.

A big warm up kicks in this weekend, with highs near 80 Saturday and well into the 80s Sunday. As a warm front moves through late Saturday current thinking is that we mainly stay dry with better chances for a few showers and storms on Sunday. Keep an eye out for changes to the specific rain forecast this weekend as high-resolution models don’t go out that far yet, and may pick up on smaller batches of rain/storms that we can’t pinpoint forecast this far out.

