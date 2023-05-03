Amtrak to increase speeds for majority of Chicago-St. Louis corridor

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) – Amtrak trains will increase speed for most of the Chicago-St. Louis corridor.

The maximum authorized speed on the tracks owned by Union Pacific Railroad was 90 mph. On Wednesday, Amtrak and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced they had received federal approval for maximum speeds up to 110 mph between the stations in Joliet in Alton.

“Trains will continue to operate at 110 mph for several weeks without a change in schedule to ensure everything on the system is running properly and to monitor the actual travel time between stations,” said John Oimoen, IDOT Deputy Director, Rails.

The increased speed will establish shorter schedules for the four Amtrak Lincoln Service roundtrips and the Texas Eagle. Amtrak does not have any current timetable changes for the 10 daily trains on the route.

