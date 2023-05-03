1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting during fight in North County

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman was killed and two other victims were wounded in a shooting that happened outside a home in North County Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 10400 block of Halls Ferry just before 9:30 p.m. after a fight broke out in front of the home. When officers arrived, they say they found a woman outside with gunshot wounds; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Inside the home, officers found another woman and a teenage boy; both were wounded and taken to a hospital. The teenager was treated for minor injuries and was released, the woman found inside suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

