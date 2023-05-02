Winds ease tonight, next we’re tracking rain

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Winds will ease near and after sunset tonight
  • Our next rain chance returns Thursday night-Friday
  • Widespread rain is likely Friday, over 1″ of rainfall possible
  • Warmer temperatures are ahead for the weekend

What’s next: Rain chances develop this week. Our first chance for rain returns late Thursday. Some embedded thunderstorms are possible as well, but these storms are not expected to be strong. The higher chance for a few showers late Thursday is west of St. Louis, though a stray shower may sneak into the metro during the evening. The widespread rain is likely overnight into Friday morning. This rain may be heavy at times and continues into the afternoon before tapering off in the evening. Rainfall accumulations Friday have potential to hit 1-2″, but we’ll narrow in on that forecast as we get closer to the end of the week.

7 Day Forecast

