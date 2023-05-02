Two dead in probable murder-suicide in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are investigating a probable murder-suicide in north St. Louis County.

Police said they responded to a welfare call in the 2700 block of Rottingdean Drive just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Investigators believe the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

This is the second probable murder-suicide in North County in less than 48 hours. On Sunday, April 30, St. Louis County Police responded to a murder-suicide in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place just before 9 a.m. Police said Latonya Brown, 21, was shot and killed by Justin Taylor, 23, before Taylor turned the gun on himself.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

