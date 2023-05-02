Two dead in probable murder-suicide in north St. Louis County

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are investigating a probable murder-suicide in north St. Louis County.

Police said they responded to a welfare call in the 2700 block of Rottingdean Drive just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Investigators believe the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

This is the second probable murder-suicide in North County in less than 48 hours. On Sunday, April 30, St. Louis County Police responded to a murder-suicide in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place just before 9 a.m. Police said Latonya Brown, 21, was shot and killed by Justin Taylor, 23, before Taylor turned the gun on himself.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Six dead, more than 30 hospitalized after blowing dust leads to accidents on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Chris Desilets
Assistant prosecutor at center of Gardner contempt hearing resigns
Terry Alexander, 69, of Maffitt Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with Murder...
Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal MetroLink train shooting that left 1 person dead

Latest News

margs for a cause
Ladue Taco to host Margaritas for a Cause
Another prosecutor is out of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office
Another prosecutor leaves Circuit Attorney’s Office
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings
Wentzville high schooler wins Mustang for getting good grades
Local high school student wins new car for good grades