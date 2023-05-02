Winds peaking this afternoon, next we’re tracking rain

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Strong gusts through the afternoon

Our next rain chance returns Thursday night

Warmer temperatures in the 80s are ahead for the weekend

Tuesday: Winds, while not as strong as yesterday, will still be gusty. Wind gusts as high as 30-35mph will be possible for most, but north of I-70 we could see gusts as high as 40mph. Temperatures today will warm to the mid-60s and it will be very sunny. Tonight our temperatures will fall to the lower 40s.

What’s next: Rain chances develop this week. Our first chance for rain returns late Thursday. Some embedded thunderstorms are possible as well, but these storms are not expected to be strong. The rain Friday looks more widespread, with on-and-off showers and thunderstorms. There are also low rain chances Saturday through Tuesday, with plenty of dry time for outdoor activities. Rainfall accumulations through Saturday will be between 1-2″.

