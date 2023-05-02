St. Louis County man admits to smuggling nearly 70 birds into U.S.

By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man admitted to smuggling nearly 70 birds into the United States on Tuesday.

Michael K. Amato, 68, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of fraudulently importing protected wildlife. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said between February 2018 and September 2020, Amato had smuggled in 67 different birds.

Amato admitted in his plea that he worked with unnamed people to smuggle wildlife into the United States from Malta, England, Germany and other countries without obtaining permits required to do so legally. Some of the animals smuggled are threatened with extinction or could become threatened.

Amato admitted that he had told his associates how to fill out forms in a way to avoid law enforcement from becoming aware of what they were doing.

Amato agreed to give up more than six dozen taxidermy bird mounts that were taken from his home in September 2021, as well as bird mounts that were still in his possession.

Amato is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8, where he will likely have three years of probation and have to make a $5,000 donation to the World Bird Sanctuary.

