St. Louis County Council to meet about banning smoking marijuana indoors

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Council will meet on Tuesday evening to update policies on where marijuana can be smoked now that it’s legal in the state.

The county banned indoor smoking back in 2011. But that ban only included tobacco. Now, the council is looking to add marijuana to the smoking ban.

Listing marijuana would allow the county health department to regulate marijuana smoke in a similar way to how it already regulates tobacco smoke.

It could place fines ranging from $50 to $250 for smoking marijuana or tobacco indoors.

The bill also expands on what places are considered recreation facilities where smoking is banned in the county. The list now includes playgrounds, amphitheaters and trails.

Another update would be key to whether or not there could be exceptions for certain businesses to permit smoking or consuming marijuana products on-site. The current language does not allow for that.

The St. Charles City Council is also set to update its smoking ordinance to add rules for marijuana on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Police asking for help identifying two victims killed in accidents on I-55 in Illinois during dust storm
Chris Desilets
Assistant prosecutor at center of Gardner contempt hearing resigns
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Tri County Fence
Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings

Latest News

Kiener Plaza fitness classes to return this week
Kiener Plaza fitness classes to return this week
SBA administrator in St. Louis for National Small Business Week, touts Missouri’s thriving...
SBA administrator in St. Louis for National Small Business Week, touts Missouri’s thriving entrepreneurship scene
Community rallies for officers injured in March crash
Community rallies for officers injured in March crash
File Graphic
Judge cancels Tuesday hearing in Kim Gardner case