St. Louis County Council to meet about banning smoking marijuana indoors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Council will meet on Tuesday evening to update policies on where marijuana can be smoked now that it’s legal in the state.

The county banned indoor smoking back in 2011. But that ban only included tobacco. Now, the council is looking to add marijuana to the smoking ban.

Listing marijuana would allow the county health department to regulate marijuana smoke in a similar way to how it already regulates tobacco smoke.

It could place fines ranging from $50 to $250 for smoking marijuana or tobacco indoors.

The bill also expands on what places are considered recreation facilities where smoking is banned in the county. The list now includes playgrounds, amphitheaters and trails.

Another update would be key to whether or not there could be exceptions for certain businesses to permit smoking or consuming marijuana products on-site. The current language does not allow for that.

The St. Charles City Council is also set to update its smoking ordinance to add rules for marijuana on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.