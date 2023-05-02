Program in St. Louis County aimed at helping teens quit vaping

Vaping generic image
Vaping generic image
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A new program in St. Louis County is aimed at helping teens quit e-cigarettes.

Almost 750,000 young adults in the U.S. used e-cigarettes between 2019 and 2021, according to the American Cancer Society. The “NOT on Tobacco” program will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 16 through June 15 at PreventEd on Olive Boulevard. The program is sponsored by the All In Clayton Coalition with support from the American Lung Association.

Anyone between 14 and 19 can participate in the 10-session class. Organizers said teens that sign up need to be invested in the process and ready to quit.

The program is free, but there are limited spaces available. Click here for a registration link.

