Portion of I-55 closed in Montgomery Co., Illinois after dust storm warning issued
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill (KMOV) -- Blowing dust has closed a portion of Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that the interstate was closed between mile marker 63 and mile marker 82 starting around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is not known when the interstate will reopen.
The closure comes after a dust warning was issued for the county. The warning is until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Illinois State Police said around 3 p.m. there were no crashes to report, but both directions were being closed as a precaution until winds died down.
On Monday, the same 27-mile stretch of the interstate in Montgomery County was closed due to multiple crashes and low visibility from blowing dust. Illinois State Police said six people were killed and dozens were injured.
