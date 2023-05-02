Portion of I-55 closed in Montgomery Co., Illinois after dust storm warning issued

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill (KMOV) -- Blowing dust has closed a portion of Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that the interstate was closed between mile marker 63 and mile marker 82 starting around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is not known when the interstate will reopen.

The closure comes after a dust warning was issued for the county. The warning is until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Illinois State Police said around 3 p.m. there were no crashes to report, but both directions were being closed as a precaution until winds died down.

Watch for reduced visibility again in this area of Illinois today as a Blowing Dust Warning has been issued for Montgomery county. Be careful driving in this area as there could be a sudden drop in visibility #4FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/qTAtJFG6kE — Steve Templeton (@SteveTempleton) May 2, 2023

On Monday, the same 27-mile stretch of the interstate in Montgomery County was closed due to multiple crashes and low visibility from blowing dust. Illinois State Police said six people were killed and dozens were injured.

This is the alert the @NWS issued a few minutes ago. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/AYvwhbljkK — Deion Broxton (@DeionBroxton) May 2, 2023

