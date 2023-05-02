Parents speak out about dangerous drivers at bus stop

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV) - Parents of students in the Northwest R-1 School District are raising concerns about dangerous drivers at a bus stop in High Ridge. Parents said they regularly see cars speeding around buses that are stopped with their lights flashing.

The bus stop is located at High Ridge Boulevard and Alpine Court. Leslie Menees has two children who catch the bus there, and she said she watched two cars do it again on Tuesday.

“It happens so much that it’s going to end up being a tragedy. And I want it stopped,” she said.

The school district said drivers failing to stop for buses is not a district-wide problem. It could be a problem that’s more frequent on High Ridge Boulevard because there are no curbs to prevent impatient drivers from going around a bus.

To tackle a similar problem, the Sullivan School District in Franklin County installed exterior “safety cameras” on five buses. The cameras are recording when the bus stops and captures video of any violators, and that video is turned over to the district’s school resources officers.

According to district transportation director, Ben Hampton, there were ten violators who were ticketed in the first month. After word got out, he said the number of violators dropped to two in the second month. And there’s only been one driver ticketed in the last few months, according to Hampton.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told News 4 that it regularly works with school districts on problems like this. And it invites parents to request extra traffic enforcement on the agency’s website. Or residents can report traffic problems to one of the zone offices.

Leslie Menees said she hopes the attention to the problem will make drivers more cautious and prevent a child from getting hurt.

