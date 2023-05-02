Mom of organ recipient and donor shares story to encourage more people to become donors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen’s mother is fighting in her memory, using the loss of her daughter to inspire others to become organ donors.

Dawn Torrain’s daughter Jasmine was in and out of the hospital since she was born, diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was only 7 months old.

“We always accepted military assignments that would put us close to a facility where we could take care of her,” Torrain said. “She was always first priority. It wasn’t necessarily about the jobs my husband but about the healthcare we could get.”

Jasmine loved to dance and be in as many activities as she could. When she was 15 years old, she got really sick and was constantly taking trips to the hospital. That’s when she was told she would need a double lung transplant, relocating her family to St. Louis in 2020.

“She was excited,” Torrain said. “She was like, I’m gonna get to breathe. That was new for her.”

But even with a new lung, Jasmine became too sick.

“She wouldn’t have gotten those two years she had gotten unless somebody helped her out,” Torrain recalled.

Jasmine’s pulmonologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Dr. Stuart Sweet, said she wasn’t eligible for another transplant.

“Every time I would see her, even though she wasn’t doing as well as I would’ve liked, she was always positive,” Dr. Sweet said. “Always upbeat. Always challenging me and pushing me to be the best doctor I could be.”

In 2022, at only 17 years old, Jasmine died. Her death then gave others another chance at life, paying forward what someone once gave her.

“She was able to help someone else because we did actually donate her kidneys to someone else who could benefit from them,” Torrain said. “Two individuals received her kidneys.”

Jasmine’s story taught Dr. Sweet new lessons. Not only did she inspire him during her darkest days, but now he’s encouraging even more people to consider becoming organ donors.

“Don’t assume you can’t be a transplant organ donor because of your health conditions,” Dr. Sweet told News 4. “That’s not for you to decide. That’s not for your family to decide. That’s sometimes not even for your caring physician to decide because there may be somebody out there who could benefit.”

Dr. Sweet said there is an extraordinary need for organ donors, with more than 100,000 patients currently waiting for transplants. He told News 4 more than 60,000 patients are added to the list each year.

“Not everybody is going to get a transplant that needs one,” Dr. Sweet said.

Jasmine’s parents are hoping her story will motivate others to live life to the fullest. This past weekend a memorial run was held in Jasmine’s honor.

Her parents created a scholarship fund in her name, and all the money raised went towards the scholarship.

