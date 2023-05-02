Local high school student wins new car for good grades

Getting good grades can help you in a lot of ways, and for one local junior, it helped him get a new set of wheels.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Getting good grades can help you in a lot of ways, and for one local junior, it helped him get a new set of wheels.

Wentzville High School junior Trenton Stuerman won a new Ford Mustang for getting straight A’s.

This was part of Clement Ford’s Drive for Excellence program. It honored 20 local high school students for academic achievements

Each of the 20 finalist students drew a car key at the event, and Trenton’s key opened the door to his new Ford Mustang.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Six dead, more than 30 hospitalized after blowing dust leads to accidents on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Chris Desilets
Assistant prosecutor at center of Gardner contempt hearing resigns
Terry Alexander, 69, of Maffitt Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with Murder...
Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal MetroLink train shooting that left 1 person dead

Latest News

margs for a cause
Ladue Taco to host Margaritas for a Cause
Another prosecutor is out of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office
Another prosecutor leaves Circuit Attorney’s Office
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings
Chihuly in the Garden opens tomorrow at MoBOT
Chihuly in the Garden opens at Missouri Botanical Garden