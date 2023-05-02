Ladue Taco to host Margaritas for a Cause

Proceeds will go to cancer research
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Celebrating Cinco de Mayo and giving back at the same time. A new event, Margaritas for a Cause, uses the fun holiday to raise money for cancer research.

It will be in the Ladue Taco parking lot from 4 to 8 p.m. Margaritas will be made using blender bikes. Along with drinks and games, there will be some celebrity guests as well, including Andy Cohen.

Ten percent of the proceeds will go to pedal the cause, which gives funds for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

