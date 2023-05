ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Sunrise yoga is back at Kiener Plaza for the fourth year.

The fitness program had more than 1,000 people turn out last year. It’s a free, 45-minute boot camp every other Saturday from May 6 through October 28.

The free yoga is one of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s efforts to bring community and life back to Downtown.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.