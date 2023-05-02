Judge clears way for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to go to trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several counts brought against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will move forward.

Tuesday, Judge John Torbitzky ruled there was enough evidence to move seven of the 10 counts brought against Gardner forward. The lawsuit accuses Gardner of willfully neglecting her office.

The counts allowed to move forward allege that Gardner “has refused to perform a number of duties attendant to her office as Circuit Attorney,” the motion reads. The judge wrote that there was enough evidence for those counts to move forward.

The three counts not moving forward are “isolated incidents to which the same inference of intentional failure cannot be attributed,” according to the order.

