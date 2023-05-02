Judge cancels Tuesday hearing in Kim Gardner case

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A judge in St. Louis canceled today’s hearing in the effort to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office.

The hearing was a part of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s case against Gardner. He claims she is failing in her duties to prosecute criminals.

Kim Gardner requests a new judge

There’s no word yet on when the next hearing will be.

