Judge cancels Tuesday hearing in Kim Gardner case
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A judge in St. Louis canceled today’s hearing in the effort to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office.
The hearing was a part of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s case against Gardner. He claims she is failing in her duties to prosecute criminals.
There’s no word yet on when the next hearing will be.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.