Jonas Brothers coming to Enterprise Center in August

Nick, left, Joe and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball...
Nick, left, Joe and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jonas Brothers will be performing in St. Louis this summer.

The three brothers will be playing in St. Louis on August 27 at 7:30 p.m. as part of a tour that starts in Yankee Stadium on August 12 and is scheduled to end in Miami on October 14.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. and be bought here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Six dead, more than 30 hospitalized after blowing dust leads to accidents on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois
Chris Desilets
Assistant prosecutor at center of Gardner contempt hearing resigns
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Tri County Fence
Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers
Graphic
Woman stabs man inside church during argument, police say

Latest News

‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates...
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates say it targets the homeless
DMV’s make money selling your personal information
DMV’s make money selling your personal information
Homicide investigation generic
Two dead in probable murder-suicide in north St. Louis County
margs for a cause
Ladue Taco to host Margaritas for a Cause