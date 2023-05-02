Jonas Brothers coming to Enterprise Center in August

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jonas Brothers will be performing in St. Louis this summer.

The three brothers will be playing in St. Louis on August 27 at 7:30 p.m. as part of a tour that starts in Yankee Stadium on August 12 and is scheduled to end in Miami on October 14.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. and be bought here.

