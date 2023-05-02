Florissant man accused of 2015 murder of neighbor gets 20-year term in plea deal

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man who killed his neighbor in 2015 got a 20-year prison term after reaching a plea agreement on Tuesday.

Peter Chafin, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Dominic Smith, 36, in September 2015.

Last year, a murder trial for Chafin was deadlocked after the jury could not get a unanimous verdict on the count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. During the 2022 trial, Chafin testified that he didn’t want to kill Smith but believed he was a threat to him and his family, while a prosecutor called his actions vigilantism.

Police said that after the killing, Chafin had put Smith’s body into a bad for a musical instrument, dumped it into the Mississippi River, and then encased the shotgun used to shoot Smith in a cement block and left it near South Broadway and Nagel Avenue. A few weeks later, Smith’s decomposed body was found stuck on a barge.

Chafin has a pending murder case in St. Louis County, where authorities accuse him of strangling his then 22-year-old wife, Kiera Chafin, in their Florissant home in December 2016. The trial for this case is set to take place in June.

The judge that sentenced Chafin said that he would get more than six years of credit for the jail time he has served since his arrest for his 20-year sentence.

