Educator deals for Teacher Appreciation Day

Classroom globe
Classroom globe(WBRC)
By Anna Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Several retailers and restaurants are offering deals to reward and celebrate educators.

Participation may vary by location.

Barnes & Noble is offering existing Educator Discount program members a free year of their new Premium Membership program.

Cole Haan offers teachers 20% off online, using a valid school email address.

Costco is giving teachers a $20 gift card when they sign up online for a new Costco membership.

DocFly is offering 10 free file downloads per month.

Great Wolf Lodge allows educators who book during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-14) to save up to 40% on reservations with code TEACHER at checkout. Valid for bookings through August 21st.

Home Chef has an exclusive discount of 50% off a teachers first box and 10% off every box that follows.

Joann is doing special teacher giveaways throughout the year, and 15% on every purchase. .

Office Depot is giving teachers 10% back in Rewards on ink, toner, and paper, 1% back in Rewards on nearly everything else, and a 15% instant discount from Design, Print, & Ship Depot™ with the Star Teacher program.

Party City is allowing teachers to receive 10% to 20% discounts on all purchases with registration.

Staples has a Classroom Rewards program with 5% back on purchases.

TGI Friday’s, after 5 p.m. on May 2, teachers can receive a free meal from a limited selection.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Police asking for help identifying two victims killed in accidents on I-55 in Illinois during dust storm
Chris Desilets
Assistant prosecutor at center of Gardner contempt hearing resigns
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Tri County Fence
Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: May 2, 2023
DMV’s make money selling your personal information
States make money selling your personal DMV information
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates...
‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates say it targets the homeless
Homicide investigation generic
Man, 61, killed woman, then himself in North County