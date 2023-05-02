Educator deals for Teacher Appreciation Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Several retailers and restaurants are offering deals to reward and celebrate educators.

Participation may vary by location.

Barnes & Noble is offering existing Educator Discount program members a free year of their new Premium Membership program.

Cole Haan offers teachers 20% off online, using a valid school email address.

Costco is giving teachers a $20 gift card when they sign up online for a new Costco membership.

DocFly is offering 10 free file downloads per month.

Great Wolf Lodge allows educators who book during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-14) to save up to 40% on reservations with code TEACHER at checkout. Valid for bookings through August 21st.

Home Chef has an exclusive discount of 50% off a teachers first box and 10% off every box that follows.

Joann is doing special teacher giveaways throughout the year, and 15% on every purchase. .

Office Depot is giving teachers 10% back in Rewards on ink, toner, and paper, 1% back in Rewards on nearly everything else, and a 15% instant discount from Design, Print, & Ship Depot™ with the Star Teacher program.

Party City is allowing teachers to receive 10% to 20% discounts on all purchases with registration.

Staples has a Classroom Rewards program with 5% back on purchases.

TGI Friday’s, after 5 p.m. on May 2, teachers can receive a free meal from a limited selection.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.