Crawford County school bus driver charged with child molestation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Crawford County school bus driver faces two counts of second-degree child molestation after allegedly molesting a child while driving a school bus.

According to a probable cause statement, James H. Philpot, 72, is accused is sexually assaulting a seven-year-old while working as a school bus driver for the Bourbon School System.

Police said the child had disclosed that Philpot had put his hands down their pants and touched their genitals. The child’s mother had examined the child and found the area red and raw.

The school system provided videos from the bus on April 27 and April 28 that showed behavior from Philpot that police said substantiated the child’s claims and also what appeared to be Philpot kissing the child.

During a police interview, Philpot denied kissing the child or touching their genitals. Philpot admitted to rubbing the child on the leg but claimed that they had come to him saying that their leg was sore, and he offered to rub it. Philpot also said that he rubbed the child’s belly and that his hand was under their shirt and in the waistband of their pants. He claimed that anything lower than their waistband was on accident due to the roughness of the road and bus.

The probable cause statement said that Philpot was charged with Indecent Exposure in 1968 and assault with intent to rape in 1969, both in California.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Philpot had been arrested and is in custody.

