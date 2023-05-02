Community rallies for officers injured in March crash

A special celebration and reunion was had on Monday. Lake St. Louis Officer Nate Livingston is back home after getting discharged from the hospital.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A special celebration and reunion was had on Monday. Lake St. Louis Officer Nate Livingston is back home after getting discharged from the hospital.

Livingston and two other officers from the department were injured back in March when they were hit by an accused drunk driver

On Tuesday, the public turned out in big numbers at Donatelli’s Bistro in Lake St. Louis. The bistro held a benefit from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with 100% of all food and soft drink sales going to the officers.

Organizers said it was busy starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, and they were completely booked up until 2 p.m.

Besides food and drink, there will be a 50-50 raffle and live entertainment.

