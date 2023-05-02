Chihuly in the Garden opens at Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chihuly in the Garden officially kicks off tomorrow at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

There will be 20 installations of glass-blown art throughout the garden. The exhibit features thousands of pieces of glass. It is the artwork of Dale Chihuly, and it’s not the first time his works have been displayed.

The garden hosted an exhibition with Chihuly’s art in 2006 and someone of the pieces were purchased by donors to the garden.

Daytime viewing is included with regular admission, or you can get tickets to come at night for an additional cost.

At Chihuly Nights, the sculptures will be illuminated. There will also be live music, food and cocktails.

