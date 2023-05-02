Chihuly in the Garden opens at Missouri Botanical Garden

Chihuly in the Garden officially kicks off tomorrow at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chihuly in the Garden officially kicks off tomorrow at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

There will be 20 installations of glass-blown art throughout the garden. The exhibit features thousands of pieces of glass. It is the artwork of Dale Chihuly, and it’s not the first time his works have been displayed.

The garden hosted an exhibition with Chihuly’s art in 2006 and someone of the pieces were purchased by donors to the garden.

Daytime viewing is included with regular admission, or you can get tickets to come at night for an additional cost.

At Chihuly Nights, the sculptures will be illuminated. There will also be live music, food and cocktails.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Six dead, more than 30 hospitalized after blowing dust leads to accidents on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Chris Desilets
Assistant prosecutor at center of Gardner contempt hearing resigns
Terry Alexander, 69, of Maffitt Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with Murder...
Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal MetroLink train shooting that left 1 person dead

Latest News

margs for a cause
Ladue Taco to host Margaritas for a Cause
Another prosecutor is out of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office
Another prosecutor leaves Circuit Attorney’s Office
Lowe's
Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings
Wentzville high schooler wins Mustang for getting good grades
Local high school student wins new car for good grades