Cardinals announce jersey patch partnership with Stifel

Stifel is the first jersey patch sponsor of the St. Louis Cardinals.(St. Louis Cardinals)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following in the footsteps of another major hometown sports team, the St. Louis Cardinals have found a uniform patch sponsor.

Like the Blues, the Cardinals announced Tuesday in a press conference at Busch Stadium that they have partnered with St. Louis-based wealth management company Stifel as the club’s jersey patch sponsor.

The patches were unveiled by Team President Bill DeWitt III on Tuesday afternoon ahead of The Cardinals’ series-opening matchup with the Angels at Busch Stadium.

Though Stifel’s traditional logo is blue, the Cardinals seemed to have learned from the furor when the uniform patches revealed by the New York Mets earlier this season were considered to have resembled the rival Phillies’ team colors.

No Cubbie blue on the sleeves for the birds on the bat, but the Cardinals have entered the new era of uniform sponsors in MLB, nevertheless. Last summer, MLB approved jersey patch sponsorships for the 2023 season.

