Arrests made in local organized retail theft rings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Arnold Police recently arrested a 52-year-old man suspected of making $6,000 in fraudulent purchases at a Lowe’s home improvement store. Store employees notified police on the man’s third trip in one day to the same store.

“He had this scheme going on where he would represent himself as a business owner of a local business that holds an account through Lowe’s,” said Arnold Police Detective Josh Wineinger.

As it turns out, the man was already being investigated by agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and was suspected of being involved in an organized theft ring that had stolen a large number of appliances and tools through a variety of fraudulent purchases.

Theft from retail stores added up to a total loss of nearly $100 billion in 2022, according to a National Retail Security Survey. Much of that is the work of organized theft rings.

HSI is the federal law enforcement agency charged with protecting global trade and the integrity of our economy. It also investigates those groups.

Special Agent Mark Kutrip works out of HSI’s Kansas City office.

“The groups that we’ve identified are often nomadic and they move from place to place and from state to state. And a lot of the money that is obtained from selling the stolen merchandise often ends up funding other criminal activity,” said Kutrip.

Earlier in the year, an investigation into an organized retail theft group that targeted Home Depot stores in the Metro East resulted in two arrests. Fifty-year-old Christopher Odem of Belleville and 22-year-old Garrett Bass of Cahokia Heights are charged with organized retail theft and multiple counts of felony theft.

Illinois investigators accused the men of possessing, purchasing and reselling stolen merchandise estimated in the amount of $243,000.

Kutrip said HSI works closely with local and state police to make arrests that lead to convictions of individuals involved in what are sometimes large webs of criminal activity.

“And in some investigations, we’ve determined the money actually goes to transnational criminal organizations that are involved in other violations that impact our community,” said Kutrip.

Authorities ask anyone who may have information about organized retail theft groups to call their local police department or the HSI Tip Line at 866-DHS-2434.

