Woman stabs man inside church during argument, police say

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 61-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man at a North City church Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at the Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, in the 5500 block of Gilmore, just after 10:30 a.m. The woman and a 31-year-old man got into an argument when the woman stabbed the man with a box cutter.

The woman was taken into custody. An ambulance was called to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Terry Alexander, 69, of Maffitt Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with Murder...
Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal MetroLink train shooting that left 1 person dead
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Man shot, killed in rural Iron County
Man shot, killed in rural Iron County

Latest News

Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
Assistant prosecutor at center of Gardner contempt hearing resigns, News 4 has learned
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
‘We have so much in common’ St. Louis Archbishop Rozanski comes to Jewish synagogue to build...
‘We have so much in common’ St. Louis Archbishop Rozanski comes to Jewish synagogue to build bridges between two faiths