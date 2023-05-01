Gusty winds until sunset, rainy days ahead

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Strong gusts through Tuesday
  • Thursday night brings the return of rain
  • Warmer temperatures ahead

Monday: Winds will be strongest until sunset with gusts as high as 45mph. Temperatures will sit in the lower and mid-60s today with mainly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will drop to the lower 40s tonight.

What’s next: Temperatures start to climb over the next few days. Thursday night brings our next opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will remain until Friday. Saturday brings us spotty showers, but mostly we’ll have a dry day. We’re also watching for more storm potential Sunday as a cold front moves in. This front doesn’t look to impact temperatures, and warm air is expected to stay into next week.

7 Day Forecast

