Gusty winds until sunset, rainy days ahead

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Strong gusts through Tuesday

Thursday night brings the return of rain

Warmer temperatures ahead

Monday: Winds will be strongest until sunset with gusts as high as 45mph. Temperatures will sit in the lower and mid-60s today with mainly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will drop to the lower 40s tonight.

What’s next: Temperatures start to climb over the next few days. Thursday night brings our next opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will remain until Friday. Saturday brings us spotty showers, but mostly we’ll have a dry day. We’re also watching for more storm potential Sunday as a cold front moves in. This front doesn’t look to impact temperatures, and warm air is expected to stay into next week.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.