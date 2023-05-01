Windy & Chilly Again Tuesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Strong gusts through Tuesday

Chilly morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday

Thursday night-Friday brings the return of rain

Warmer temperatures ahead for the weekend

Winds: These strong winds will continue through Tuesday, and ease considerably by Wednesday. Expect gusts to come down during the evening and overnight tonight, but remain breezy with gusts in the 20-25 mph range. Then, Tuesday afternoon gusts won’t be quite as strong as Monday, but still noticeable in the 30-40 mph range. Winds will ease after sunset Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Chilly: Expect some chilly mornings Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the mid to low 40s. Some outlying areas will dip to the upper 30s. Frost is not likely, though on Wednesday morning in some outlying sheltered locations and perhaps in river valleys frost would be possible.

Warming Up and Rain: It warms up Thursday but then comes our next chance for rain late Thursday. This looks to be a few scattered showers at first during Thursday evening. But the more widespread and steady rain will be Friday morning. Lingering showers are possible Friday afternoon, but the steady rain will be during the morning. Weekend highs start warming to near 80, though we’re back into a chance for rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

