What will happen next to the person accused of a cold-blooded killing in Kiener Plaza?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old was arrested after a shooting at Kiener Plaza left a man dead, but in a rare move police announced they would be seeking federal prosecution.

This largely means that we get to know very little about the case as juvenile records are sealed. But it is a rare move, and one that a legal expert said could be connected to what’s been happening at the local prosecutor’s office.

“If the courts call it a crisis and we have a murder in broad daylight, I have to believe that will be a factor,” said John Davis. Davis is a former federal prosecutor who said it’s rare that police would bring a case against a juvenile to the feds.

“It’s not frequent by any means,” said Davis.

Thursday afternoon, 30-year-old Darrius Mullins was gunned down in Kiener Plaza downtown.

Police said he and the 17-year-old suspect argued. Then the teen shot Mullins before running off.

“If there is federal jurisdiction, the federal grand jury could indict,” Davis said.

Little is known about the 17-year-old or what charges he could face, but Davis told News 4 Investigates they may seek to try him as an adult.

“Seventeen is different than 13, where you are only one year away from reaching adulthood,” Davis said.

With reports of chaos at the Circuit Attorney’s Office, Davis said the feds could be equipped to handle such a serious case.

“There are two violent crime units, and I am familiar with them, and they take justice very seriously,” he said.

Police told News 4, “Anytime we have an opportunity to pursue federal prosecution, we coordinate with our federal partners and the US Attorney’s Office to do so.”

It could be days, weeks or even months before we learn if the 17-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult. News 4 will provide updates as they are received in the case.

