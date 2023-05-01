‘We have so much in common’ St. Louis Archbishop Rozanski comes to Jewish synagogue to build bridges between two faiths

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two major faith leaders of St. Louis came together in solidarity on Sunday.

Archbishop of St. Louis Mitchell Rozanski and Rabbi Emeritus Jeffrey Stiffman spoke to a crowd of both Jews and Catholics at Congregation Shaare Emeth, the oldest and largest Jewish Reform Congregation in St. Louis.

It marks the first time Archbishop Rozanski has publicly engaged with the Jewish community since taking over in 2020.

Both leaders told News 4 they are looking to build a bridge to bring both faiths together.

“We have so much in common, much more in common than people would even realize,” said Rozanski.

Embracing each other’s differences and finding common ground between the two faiths was a cornerstone of why Archbishop Rozanski came to the synagogue.

He was seeking a dialogue on how people with differences can forge relationships.

“We need to be the examples of what it is to show what relationships are supposed to be like,” said Rozanski.

The two men are both from Baltimore and harken back to their days in Maryland.

They said their hometown and faith were a major tenant in finding common ground.

The wide-ranging conversation touched on the state of Israel, bringing young people back in the faith and what they describe as concern over world trends, including anti-Semitism.

“I know some people living in certain communities, moving out of certain communities because of fear of anti-Semitism,” said Stiffman.

Archbishop Rozanski said it’s important to push back when they witness anti-Semitism in everyday life.

“It’s very important for us to stand together to stand with one another, to stand against the anti-Semitism and anti-Catholicism that we’re feeling,” said Rozanski.

Both religious leaders spoke with News 4 before the event and said they hoped the audience would get a better grasp of the other’s religion.

“Unfortunately, in today’s world, we don’t have enough interfaith dialogue, and sometimes people’s view of another religion is formed by something they see on TV,” said Stiffman.

“Hopefully, it’ll create a change in their views and their lives as well,” said Rozanski.

Later in May, the Archdiocese of St. Louis will announce the consolidation of parishes in the archdiocese, an initiative called ‘All Things New,’ Archbishop Rozanski said those tough decisions are on him now.

