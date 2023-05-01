Missouri officially adds Iowa State guard, Wichita native Grill

FILE: Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, left, passes around Southeastern Louisiana guard Gus...
FILE: Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, left, passes around Southeastern Louisiana guard Gus Okafor, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 77-54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Dennis Gates has officially added a veteran to his backcourt. On Monday, Missouri announced the addition of former Iowa State guard Caleb Grill.

Grill appeared in 25 games and started 22 of them for the Cyclones in the 2022-23 season before a violation of team rules led to his departure. He ranked 11th in the Big 12 with a 36.8 percent 3-point percentage and has made 178 shots from deep during his collegiate career.

“Caleb is a veteran winner who has big-game experience during his college career,” said Missouri head basketball coach Dennis Gates. “His production speaks for itself and his perimeter scoring will elevate our offense.”

Grill averaged 9.5 points per game last season during his time with Iowa State. The 6-foot-3 guard from Wichita, Kansas, scored 31 points in an early season win over then No. 1 ranked North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Terry Alexander, 69, of Maffitt Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with Murder...
Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal MetroLink train shooting that left 1 person dead
Chris Desilets
Assistant prosecutor at center of Gardner contempt hearing resigns
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns

Latest News

Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Goalkeeper Roman Bürki kept FC Cincinnati at bay with one goal in the 5-1 victory.
CITY SC loses against Portland Timbers in week 10
João Klauss strikes the ball against the Portland Timber defense during the first match-up...
Pre-match Preview: A second serving of Timbers