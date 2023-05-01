Local organization offers dog CPR classes

Sit, stay and breathe. Seeing your dog in a life-threatening situation can be a frightening experience for owners.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sit, stay and breathe. Seeing your dog in a life-threatening situation can be a frightening experience for owners.

According to research by the Vet Charity for Pets In Need group, nine out of 10 owners don’t know basic pet first aid skills.

One local organization is offering dog CPR classes. News 4′s Steve Harris is watching out for you and your four-legged friends.

