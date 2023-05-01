Ground beef sold at Schnucks in Granite City recalled

schnucks
schnucks
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Schnucks is recalling fresh ground beef that was sold at its store in Granite City.

The recall is for 12 pounds of 80/20 fresh ground beef that was sold on April 30 (Sunday) between 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. The ground beef may contain pieces of plastic, the grocery chain says. No illnesses or injuries have been reported, Schnucks says.

Customers who bought the product with a sell-by date of May 1 should return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Terry Alexander, 69, of Maffitt Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with Murder...
Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal MetroLink train shooting that left 1 person dead
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Man shot, killed in rural Iron County
Man shot, killed in rural Iron County

Latest News

‘We have so much in common’ St. Louis Archbishop Rozanski comes to Jewish synagogue to build...
‘We have so much in common’ St. Louis Archbishop Rozanski comes to Jewish synagogue to build bridges between two faiths
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal MetroLink train shooting that left 1 person dead
Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal MetroLink train shooting that left 1 person dead
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner requests a new judge