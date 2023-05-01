Ground beef sold at Schnucks in Granite City recalled

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Schnucks is recalling fresh ground beef that was sold at its store in Granite City.

The recall is for 12 pounds of 80/20 fresh ground beef that was sold on April 30 (Sunday) between 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. The ground beef may contain pieces of plastic, the grocery chain says. No illnesses or injuries have been reported, Schnucks says.

Customers who bought the product with a sell-by date of May 1 should return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.

