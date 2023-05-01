Charges filed against owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of stealing from dozens of customers

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - Multiple charges of stealing and deceptive business practice have been filed against the owner of Tri County Fence and Deck after a monthslong investigation by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

News 4 first reported on the company in August 2022. Numerous customers reached out saying Tri County Fence agreed to install fences or decks and took thousands of dollars but failed to perform the work or issue a refund.

“We’re all struggling here, having someone take your money that you’ve earned, it hurts,” Daniel Canavan said to News 4 in 2022.

He is one of the dozens who hired Tri County Fence and Deck to install a fence. He paid a deposit of more than $3,000 in 2021 and never got his fence.

In September of 2022, the Missouri Attorney General’s office became involved and, at that point, had received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck. Local police departments, as well as the City of Wentzville, were also investigating the company.

The charging documents filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office allege, “in total, IO consumers reported a loss of $72,925 after hiring Craig Sutton and his company, Tri-County to provide services that were never performed as promised.”

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Craig Sutton, with bond set at $75,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News 4 learns more information.

