All lanes of I-55 shut down in Montgomery County, Ill. due to crashes, low visibility

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes and low visibility from blowing dust.

The interstate is closed from mile marker 63, which is in Montgomery County, to mile marker 80, which is in Sangamon County. There are injuries as a result of the crashes, police tell News 4.

Police say visibility is low due to blowing dust.

News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

