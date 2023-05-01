All lanes of I-55 shut down in Montgomery County, Ill. due to crashes, low visibility

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes and low visibility from blowing dust(James Lewallen)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes and low visibility from blowing dust.

The interstate is closed from mile marker 63, which is in Montgomery County, to mile marker 80, which is in Sangamon County. There are injuries as a result of the crashes, police tell News 4.

Police say visibility is low due to blowing dust.

News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Terry Alexander, 69, of Maffitt Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with Murder...
Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal MetroLink train shooting that left 1 person dead
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Man shot, killed in rural Iron County
Man shot, killed in rural Iron County

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: May 1, 2023
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
schnucks
Ground beef sold at Schnucks in Granite City recalled