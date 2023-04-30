Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Four people were killed in a head-on crash north of St. Louis, Missouri Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Missouri Highway 79, south of Route C. The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south and crossed the center line into the path of a Hyundai Elantra, traveling north.

The crash report says after hitting the Elantra head-on, the Impala spun out and ran off the road and the Elantra spun out in the opposite direction and also went off the road.

Those in the Impala were a 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon, a 16-year-old girl from Wright City who was the driver, a 16-year-old girl from O’Fallon, and an 18-year-old man from Wright City. The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital in St. Louis in serious condition.

The driver of the Elantra, 23-year-old Rachel Neldon of Elsberry, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene along with the three teenage girls.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon, police said.
St. Louis officials, residents react to daytime killing in Kiener Plaza
1 dead after MetroLink train shooting, riders worried about safety on Metro
1 dead after MetroLink train shooting, riders worried about safety on Metro
You can see it in his pictures: the free spirit and infectious personality of 30-year-old...
“He was always smiling.” Family remembers victim in Kiener Plaza shooting
A police officer was shot and another wounded Friday afternoon.
1 officer shot, 2 others injured in West City shooting
Judge Michael Noble listens to testimony in his contempt of court hearing against St. Louis...
‘Rudderless ship of chaos:’ Judge scolds Gardner in contempt hearing

Latest News

Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns
Man shot, killed in rural Iron County
Man shot, killed in rural Iron County
KMOV's Laura Hettiger hosts Laura's Run For Kids in downtown
Laura Hettiger hosts Laura’s Run for Kids in downtown
Rebuilding Together St. Louis helps repair more than a dozen homes on Saturday
Rebuilding Together St. Louis helps repair more than a dozen homes on Saturday