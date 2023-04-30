Police investigating potential murder-suicide in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons are investigating a probable murder-suicide in north St. Louis Sunday.

Police say it happened in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place, and resulted in the deaths of a man and a woman. Officers responded to a call to check the welfare at the address on Gladstone Place. A man and a woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home and were pronounced dead on scene.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, investigators believe the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself. The incident occurred in the woman’s apartment.

This investigation is ongoing and News4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.