Mostly Sunny & Dry To Start The Week

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Breezy conditions persist through Tuesday
  • 70s return Wednesday
  • Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, dry and cool. While winds will come down a little, we’ll still have gusts to 25 or 30 mph

What’s next: May begins on Monday, and we’ll see highs in the 70s beginning on Wednesday. Watch for showers Thursday into Friday as a front moves in. We aren’t seeing signatures at this point for strong or severe storms.

7 Day Forecast

Latest News

