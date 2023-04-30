Kim Gardner requests a new judge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner wants a new judge in the case to remove her from office.

Gardner filed the request on Friday. The Missouri Supreme Court would appoint a new judge to oversee the case.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is trying to remove Gardner from office, saying she has failed in her duties.

Gardner said the effort is politically motivated.

