CITY SC, Portland Timbers scoreless at halftime

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC and the Portland Timbers went into the halftime break scoreless in their MLS match on Saturday night at CITYPARK.

CITY is 6-1-2 on the season, while the Timbers are 2-2-5.

Tonight’s match can be watched for free on Apple TV.

Pre-game

Tonight’s match will be the first MLS game without the Brazilian forward João Klauss after his injury in last Saturday’s match. It will also be the first MLS match after a stellar performance by goalkeeper and team captain Roman Bürki, with 12 saves against Colorado. Bürki has made 34 saves this season with a 77.3 save percentage.

CITY played Portland in week three on March 11 and won 2-1 at Providence Park.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.