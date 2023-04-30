Cooler and breezy, spot rain east

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Slight chance for a shower today

Winds gusting between 30-35mph this afternoon

Temps climb this week, and rain is on the way

Sunday: A cold front passed through overnight and will keep temperatures lower than Saturday. Highs will generally sit around the lower 60s. Winds will pick up today with gusts as high as 35mph. There is a low chance for spot showers east of St. Louis.

What’s next: May begins on Monday, and we’ll see highs in the 70s beginning on Wednesday. Watch for showers Thursday into Friday as a front moves in. We aren’t seeing signatures at this point for strong or severe storms.

