Cities along Mississippi River prepare for flood concerns

GRAFTON, Il. (KMOV) - The rising of the Mississippi River due to snowmelt is starting to be seen in the St. Louis region.

Some towns in our area are preparing for what could hit as early as next week, including Grafton, Illinois.

Predictions from the National Weather Service put Grafton in the minor flooding stage as water levels rise on the Mississippi River.

Grafton Mayor Michael Morrow says the city has been preparing, expecting to be at 21.3 ft next week.

“When the river hits 18 ft, we call that action stage, and what we do is have a meeting and get everything ready,” Mayor Morrow says. “We check our equipment out, and then we look at that, and we don’t worry until it gets to the 20 ft stage, which is minor flooding.”

As snow melts up north, the trickle-down effect will impact people locally.

“That crest is going to be hitting sometime next weekend, maybe Friday and lasting through Monday,” Mayor Morrow says. “By that point, it shows that it’s dropping off, so that’s good news for Grafton.”

Mayor Morrow says he doesn’t expect any roadways, businesses or houses to experience any flooding.

Part of that is due to other rivers in the area and their water levels.

“Illinois cuts in right here at the confluence, and the Missouri River cuts in down below us,” Mayor Morrow says. “They are below flood stage, so we’re not gonna see any real big issue.”

Mike Selke bikes the path along the river often.

“It’s comparable to what I’ve seen in the past but with the excessive snow melts they’re expecting, it might be a concern for Grafton,” Selke says.

Selke says he’s already seen his path covered in water.

“I mean, you can see some of the debris on the bike path where it’s floated in, but the water has receded now six inches or so maybe,” Selke says. “It’s gonna come back up.”

Mayor Morrow says the first building wouldn’t be impacted until the river hit 24 feet.

The major flood in Grafton back in 2019 was over 35 feet.

