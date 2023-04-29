Rebuilding Together St. Louis helps repair more than a dozen homes on Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday, more than 300 volunteers with Rebuilding Together St. Louis helped repair 19 homes across the area.

Development director Cheryl Reale says it’s free for low-income seniors, people with disabilities and veteran families.

The goal of this is to be able to keep people in their homes and live safely.

“We all know that you can’t live on social security anymore, and when people are on fixed incomes, they either have to make a decision whether they buy medicine, food or repairs,” Reale says. “Repairs are the ones that usually get deferred.”

June Labarbera was one of the homeowners who received the help, living in her house for 30 years.

“She said we’re gonna help you,” Labarbera says.

It was a phone call that she had been waiting years for.

“I about flipped out because I had been waiting so long,” Labarbera says. “A lot of places I applied no one would help.”

Labarbera needed repairs to her bathroom, floor, front porch and back porch.

However, it’s something she couldn’t afford on her own and put off until she was able to get this help.

“It’s very stressful,” Labarbera says. “Especially when you’re on a fixed income and being a senior, I am. You have to think of your everyday necessities to get by on.”

Not only was today special for Labarbera but also for the volunteers.

For the first time in over a decade, the entire repair crew was made up of women.

“All the ladies are out here,” Reale says. “They’re going to be doing the skilled labor and supporting this wonderful woman.”

For others waiting, Labarbera doesn’t want them to lose hope.

“Hang in there and don’t give up because I was at the point where I almost wanted to, so I’m just happy,” Labarbera says.

Throughout the spring, Rebuilding Together St. Louis will repair nearly 30 homes.

Since being established in 1993, the group has rehabbed over 4,000 homes and community centers, touching the lives of more than 8,000 people.

