Pre-match Preview: A second serving of Timbers

João Klauss strikes the ball against the Portland Timber defense during the first match-up between these two teams.(CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week, St. Louis City SC will take on a familiar opponent in the Portland Timbers. Only this time, City SC has the added bonus of playing in front of its home fans.

St. Louis is coming off of a momentous 5-1 victory against Union Omaha in its first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match. This is the second time in three games City SC has scored at least five goals. The last time St. Louis and Portland faced off was in match week 3, resulting in a 2-1 win for City SC.

Portland is coming off of a 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati, a team that was blown out 5-1 by City SC a few weeks ago. City SC’s 19 points hold them in first place in the Western Conference, and Portland’s eight points place them at 10th. Although quite some time has passed since the last time these two met, a win for City SC should be expected. This will be the first team St. Louis has faced in multiple games, providing an opportunity to pick out flaws in consistency. One threat to watch out for; Dairon Asprilla has scored 22 goals in 67 matches since the start of the 2021 season, which is eight more than any other Timbers player in that time period.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK on Saturday, April 29. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

