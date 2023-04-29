Laura Hettiger hosts Laura’s Run for Kids in downtown

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of runners are getting some rest tonight after hitting the streets for Laura’s Run for Kids.

Our Laura Hettiger created the run back in 2018 as a way to raise money for the Little Bit Foundation.

Runners said it’s a worthy cause that they are happy to support.

Many families participated together, saying its a good bonding experience.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer was shot and another wounded Friday afternoon.
1 officer shot, 2 others injured in West City shooting
Judge Michael Noble listens to testimony in his contempt of court hearing against St. Louis...
‘Rudderless ship of chaos:’ Judge scolds Gardner in contempt hearing
Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
17-year-old arrested in connection to Downtown shooting
News 4 Investigates: “blackout drunk” former city prosecutor reports violent assault, police...
News 4 Investigates: “blackout drunk” former city prosecutor reports violent assault, police say “it may be fabricated”
Push to combine STL City, County prosecutors offices gains traction
Push to combine STL City, County prosecutor’s offices gains traction

Latest News

Rebuilding Together St. Louis helps repair more than a dozen homes on Saturday
Rebuilding Together St. Louis helps repair more than a dozen homes on Saturday
Rebuilding Together St. Louis helps repair more than a dozen homes on Saturday
Rebuilding Together St. Louis helps repair more than a dozen homes on Saturday
KMOV's Laura Hettiger hosts Laura's Run For Kids in downtown
KMOV's Laura Hettiger hosts Laura's Run For Kids in downtown
1 dead after MetroLink train shooting
1 dead after MetroLink train shooting