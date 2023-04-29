Laura Hettiger hosts Laura’s Run for Kids in downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of runners are getting some rest tonight after hitting the streets for Laura’s Run for Kids.

Our Laura Hettiger created the run back in 2018 as a way to raise money for the Little Bit Foundation.

Runners said it’s a worthy cause that they are happy to support.

Many families participated together, saying its a good bonding experience.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.