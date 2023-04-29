Advanced technology at St. Louis Children’s Hospital helps treats infants with kidney disease

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Advanced technology and treatment methods is helping newborns and infants with kidney disease across the region.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital has been putting it to use and perfecting it since 2020.

Washington University nephrologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital Dr. Eileen Ciccia says dialysis machines were originally designed for adults but until recently it was the best method to treat newborns with kidney disease.

“The physiology of babies in itself is much different,” Dr. Ciccia says. “Their cardiac systems, all of their systems, are still a bit different and still developing in many ways.”

By putting a catheter in their abdomen, Dr. Ciccia says it can be harder based on their size.

The new technology and a special machine allows more help to babies in need.

Specialists at Children’s use a device made for those infants and connects to a large blood vessel in the neck.

“Modified aquapheresis is one of the different options we have in our fleet here so we are able to now tailor and select which option is safest for an infant based on their case,” Dr. Ciccia says.

Azele Mendez’s two-year old daughter Maya has had 13 surgeries so far in her life.

After the first surgery as a newborn, her kidney’s went into shock.

“It was scary,” Mendez says. “A lot of emotion.”

Mendez says Maya was then airlifted from their house near Columbia, Missouri to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“I stayed by her side the entire time,” Mendez says. “I did have to come back to take care of some stuff for work but he traveled back and forth and held everything down.”

Maya was a patient eligible for the newest dialysis technology offered to newborns and infants.

It minimalizes complications, increases survival rates and Children’s is the only in the region to offer it.

Maya is a success story.

“We were lucky that it was as close as it was,” Mendez says.

Maya’s continuing to get better and stronger every day.

More information on the treatment can be found here.

