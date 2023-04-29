1 dead after MetroLink train shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person is dead after a shooting on a MetroLink train Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the 7900 block of Manchester at the Maplewood MetroLink Station around 10 a.m.

According to police, St. Louis County police officers from the Bureau of Public Transit were advised of a shooting on a MetroLink train that had just stopped at the Maplewood MetroLink Station. Upon arrival, officers observed an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds; the man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries but succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

According to County Police, preliminary information shows that the victim and another man had an argument on the train which escalated into the shooting.

The suspect is currently in custody.

In response to the shooting, a Metro Transit spokesperson said in a statement:

“We are steadfastly committed to improving safety and security our transit system and are diligently moving forward with the Secure Platform Plan. While heat of the moment incidents like this one are impossible to predict, new high security gates to access the platform, new fencing and other improvements like the surveillance camera monitoring capabilities from the Real Time Camera Center, will help make the transit system safer for our customers, our police and security partners, and our team members.”

Anyone with information on this event is urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated as News 4 learns more.

