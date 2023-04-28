Warmer Today, Isolated Showers Saturday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry and mild today
  • Slight chance for a Saturday shower
  • Cooler and breezy Sunday

Friday brings mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. High temperatures will be near normal (72). You may notice a bit more humidity today.

Saturday has a weak front moving through which may pop up a few showers. Right now it looks rather hit and miss, so we’ll keep the rain chance low at 20%.

Sunday will be a cooler day with a high only in the low 60s and a breeze adding a chill. Winds around 15-20 mph will come from the northwest with partly cloudy skies.

7 Day Forecast

Mild Today, Spot Rain Saturday
A Warmer Friday, Slight Rain Chance Saturday
Scattered Showers
