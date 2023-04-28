Warmer Today, Isolated Showers Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Dry and mild today

Slight chance for a Saturday shower

Cooler and breezy Sunday

Friday brings mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. High temperatures will be near normal (72). You may notice a bit more humidity today.

Saturday has a weak front moving through which may pop up a few showers. Right now it looks rather hit and miss, so we’ll keep the rain chance low at 20%.

Sunday will be a cooler day with a high only in the low 60s and a breeze adding a chill. Winds around 15-20 mph will come from the northwest with partly cloudy skies.

