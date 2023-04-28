Warmer Today, Isolated Showers Saturday
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:
- Dry and mild today
- Slight chance for a Saturday shower
- Cooler and breezy Sunday
Friday brings mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. High temperatures will be near normal (72). You may notice a bit more humidity today.
Saturday has a weak front moving through which may pop up a few showers. Right now it looks rather hit and miss, so we’ll keep the rain chance low at 20%.
Sunday will be a cooler day with a high only in the low 60s and a breeze adding a chill. Winds around 15-20 mph will come from the northwest with partly cloudy skies.
