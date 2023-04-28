St. Louis officials, residents react to daytime killing in Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -As St. Louis City Police detectives investigate a deadly daytime killing at Kiener Plaza, some residents and city officials are calling for a stronger approach to public safety.

“We’ve got to implement some strategies particularly some policing that’s going to make our downtown area safer at all times,” said Cara Spencer, who oversees the 8th Ward, which includes Kiener Plaza. " We are losing businesses, we are losing residents and the reality is there is an uptick of crime down here.”

Thursday afternoon’s shooting took place near the intersection of 7th and Market streets, where numerous surveillance cameras can be seen. However, police have yet to say if the incident was captured on camera, or if the fleeing suspect, who remains on the run, was captured on video.

“We need to reimagine public safety in a large way,” Spencer said. “I think the folks that are calling for the defunding of our police have some valid points that we need to take seriously. But, we have to have police officers when there is violence, When there’s a homicide, when there’s a shooting we have to have a police department being equipped to respond immediately.”

On Friday, Mayor Tishaura Jones released the following statement in reference to the shooting:

“I’m saddened by the gun violence that claimed the life of a young man in the heart of our Downtown in Kiener Plaza. SLMPD is working diligently to apprehend the suspect and increasing presence in the area heading into the weekend. The City remains in communication with Downtown partners through the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative around ways to coordinate our resources in the area and keep our neighborhood spaces active.”

Several bike patrol officers as well as city park rangers were present on Friday at Kiener Plaza, a bolstered presence in response to the shooting. The 24 park rangers employed under the purview of the St. Louis Police Department are responsible for patrolling city parks and are armed.

Many people out enjoying the beautiful weather on Friday said they aren’t surprised by news of the shooting.

“It’s everyday life for me because in St. Louis the crime rate is so high, you could get shot walking across the street or getting into a small confrontation,” said a woman named Camille eating lunch at the plaza. “So I’m not shocked but it happens.”

With millions of dollars in federal COVID relief money and Rams settlement money waiting to be spent, we asked city officials if more money will be dedicated to public safety.

“I think we need to be looking at our budget, historically we’ve seen public safety being paramount in our budget I don’t see that changing,” said Bret Narayan, Chair of the Public Safety Committee.

Some residents living downtown said the money provides a unique opportunity for the city to make real change.

“I think it’s an opportunity for the city to correct some things and quickly,’ said Arnold Stricker. “Here have been statements made that things are in process...things need to be in process much faster and processes are only as good as the people implementing them.”

Stricker said he’d like to see more officers patrolling and walking the streets, rather than simply cameras.

“I think the cameras make people feel comfortable but I’d much rather see officers out and about,” Stricker said.

